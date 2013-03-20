Russia retail sales +2.5 pct y/y; -1.8 pct m/m

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose by 2.5 percent in February, year-on-year, after a 3.5 percent rise in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 3.3 percent compared to the year-ago period. The FSS provided the following data: RETAIL SALES Feb 13 Jan 13 Feb 12 mth/mth pct change -1.8 -17.1 -0.8 yr/yr pct change +2.5 +3.5 +7.9 NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Compiled by Jason Bush; Editing by Maya Dyakina)