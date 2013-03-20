FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia retail sales +2.5 pct y/y; -1.8 pct m/m
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 20, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

Russia retail sales +2.5 pct y/y; -1.8 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian retail sales rose by
2.5 percent in February, year-on-year, after a 3.5 percent rise
in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Service said on
Wednesday. 
    Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 3.3
percent compared to the year-ago period. 
    The FSS provided the following data:     
 RETAIL SALES              Feb 13     Jan 13     Feb 12 
     mth/mth pct change    -1.8       -17.1      -0.8 
     yr/yr pct change      +2.5       +3.5       +7.9 
 
    NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. 

 (Compiled by Jason Bush; Editing by Maya Dyakina)

