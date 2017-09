MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - Russia does not intend to provide support for companies which want to invest in Greece, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Friday.

He was quoted as saying that if Greece offered “interesting projects” to Russian businesses, companies should go ahead. But these companies should not expect any state support, he said. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)