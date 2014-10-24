FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rusagro group sales soar on EU pork import ban
October 24, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rusagro group sales soar on EU pork import ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro Group said on Friday its third-quarter sales rose 65 percent to around 17 billion roubles ($405 million) following a ban on pork imports from Europe.

Russia stopped pork imports from Europe on health grounds in January, fuelling domestic prices well before imposing a broader ban on Western food imports in August for one year in response to sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine conflict.

Rusagro said revenue in its pork division jumped 161 percent in the third quarter, year-on-year, to stand at 5.5 billion roubles and was up 159 percent in January-September.

Its quarterly oil and fats business revenue doubled to 3.6 billion roubles, while revenue in the sugar division grew 27 percent to 5.5 billion roubles, Rusagro said in a statement.

The company, listed in London as Ros Agro and controlled by senator Vadim Moshkovich’s family, said earlier it planned to boost pork output to replace EU’s imports. ($1 = 41.9510 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
