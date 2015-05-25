UPDATE 1-Rusagro's Q1 earnings boosted by weak rouble, import ban

* Net profit rises 90 pct to 4.3 billion roubles

* Sales up 28 pct at 14 billion roubles

* EBITDA margin at 36 pct vs 22 pct a year ago (Adds details)

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro Group said on Monday its first-quarter net profit almost doubled year-on-year, boosted by higher prices and improved sales due to the weaker rouble and import restrictions.

Rusagro said net profit rose 90 percent to 4.25 billion roubles ($85 million) from 2.24 billion a year ago.

The company, which produces pork, sugar and oil, has benefited from Russia’s food import ban imposed last August in retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine conflict. It also benefited from earlier restrictions on pork imports from the European Union over health issues.

The weak rouble, pressured by the sanctions and a drop in oil prices, has also supported margins by driving prices higher.

Rusagro reported a 110 percent jump in adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 5.10 billion roubles while sales grew 28 percent to 14.12 billion roubles.

EBITDA margin, a measure of core profitability, increased to 36 percent from 22 percent, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 49.8725 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)