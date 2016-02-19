FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB bank says opens credit line worth 30 bln rbls to Rosatom
February 19, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's VTB bank says opens credit line worth 30 bln rbls to Rosatom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-controlled lender VTB bank said on Friday it had opened a credit line worth 30 billion roubles ($393.75 million)to a unit of Rosatom, the state corporation responsible for the nuclear power industry.

VTB, Russia’s second largest bank by assets, said the loan was for five years to finance Rosatom’s investment programme which would include building new nuclear power plants in Russia. ($1 = 76.1905 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

