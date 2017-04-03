FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 5 months ago

Russian oil firm Rosneft to start Barents Sea drilling in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft plans to start drilling in the Barents Sea in 2018, Chief Executive Igor Sechin told President Vladimir Putin via video-link on Monday.

"Rosneft is always justifies your trust, Vladimir Vladimirovich," Sechin said.

Rosneft is under Western sanctions following Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis which limits its fundraising on the western markets and bans western firms involvement in helping Rosneft to explore Arctic, deepwater and shale oil.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Sujata Rao

