Owner of Russia's Bashneft says no talks on sale to Rosneft
June 25, 2013 / 7:10 AM / in 4 years

Owner of Russia's Bashneft says no talks on sale to Rosneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema is not in talks to sell its oil group, Bashneft, to state oil company Rosneft, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the tycoon owner of Sistema, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Vedomosti business daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that Rosneft was considering buying mid-sized oil producer Bashneft from conglomerate Sistema.

“We are not in talks,” Yevtushenkov said by telephone when asked if Sistema was in talks to sell Bashneft, which produces over 300,000 barrels per day, to Rosneft. (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
