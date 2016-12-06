FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Previous Bashneft managers have questions to answer: Kremlin official
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 9 months ago

Previous Bashneft managers have questions to answer: Kremlin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - There are major questions about the work of the previous management of Russia's Bashneft oil company and law enforcement is looking into it, Mikhail Babich, presidential envoy for the Volga region, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

"I don't want to throw stones at the previous management, but at the very least, those reports that are coming out, the information that we have, show that there are very big questions about the effectiveness of the previous management," RIA quoted him as saying.

"It (the work of the previous management) will be given the appropriate assessment, including from a legal point of view, in the near future." (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.