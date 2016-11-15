FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia's Rosneft offers 3,706 rbls/share for Bashneft mandatory buyout
November 15, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 9 months ago

Russia's Rosneft offers 3,706 rbls/share for Bashneft mandatory buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's top oil producer Rosneft has offered 3,706.41 roubles ($56.74) per share for a mandatory buyout of minority shareholders in its mid-sized rival Bashneft , the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

State-controlled Rosneft bought 50.08 percent in Bashneft for 329.7 billion roubles last month as part of a government privatisation scheme.

The Russian region of Bashkortostan owns about 25 percent in Bashneft, with 4 percent held as treasury shares and the rest freely traded.

The offer related to 55,466,137 shares, or 37.52 percent of Bashneft's total ordinary shares.

As of 1100 GMT Bashneft shares traded at 3,528 roubles per share, up 1.4 percent on the day. ($1 = 65.3225 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
