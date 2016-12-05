FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2016 / 1:40 PM / 9 months ago

Russia's Rosneft says approves bond issue worth 600 bln roubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil firm Rosneft has approved issuing 600 billion roubles ($9.43 billion) in domestic bonds, it said on Monday.

The bonds are to be sold via open subscription, the company added in a statement, which provided no timing for the placement of the bonds.

The bond issue is a part of a wider domestic bond programme worth 1.071 trillion roubles that was approved last month. ($1 = 63.6600 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

