FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Rosneft may increase capex by 30 pct to 1 trln rbls in 2015
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft may increase capex by 30 pct to 1 trln rbls in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft may increase its capital expenditure by 30 percent to some 1 trillion roubles ($23.4 billion) next year, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told a conference call.

“We assume that capex may increase compared to this year by 30 percent to reach close to 1 trillion roubles. But this will depend on many factors,” he said.

Rosneft’s capex was seen at around 600-700 billion roubles this year. Rosneft is the world’s largest listed oil company by output. (1 US dollar = 42.8180 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.