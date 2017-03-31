FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
India's Essar says hopes to close sale to Rosneft-led consortium in next few weeks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 5 months ago

India's Essar says hopes to close sale to Rosneft-led consortium in next few weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI/MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - The acquisition of Indian refiner Essar Oil by a consortium led by Russian oil company Rosneft is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, Essar said in written comments to Reuters on Friday.

"The parties are working towards obtaining the requisite approvals to complete the transaction. We are hopeful that the deal will be completed in the upcoming few weeks," Essar said.

All the parties, which include Rosneft and commodities trader Trafigura along with Russian private investment group United Capital Partners, have previously said that the deal was expected to be completed within the first quarter.

A Rosneft spokesman confirmed on Friday that the timing of the deal's completion had moved. UCP declined to comment. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.