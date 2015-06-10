Russia's Rosneft CEO sees no problem for Exxon's Sakhalin-1 operations

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft, a shareholder in the ExxonMobil-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, sees no problems for the U.S. company’s operations on the Pacific Ocean’s island, Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

The Kommersant daily had reported that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich planned to hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the preliminary results of checks at the offshore projects of Sakhalin-2, led by Gazprom, and Sakhalin-1.

Sechin said on Wednesday that Sakhalin-1 operations complied with all requirements.