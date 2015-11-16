FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft, Exxon have long-term partnership - Russian dep minister
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 10:04 AM / 2 years ago

Rosneft, Exxon have long-term partnership - Russian dep minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian First Deputy Natural Resources Minister Denis Khramov said on Monday that partnership between Russia’s Rosneft and U.S. firm ExxonMobil was “long-term”.

“I don’t think that currently... there is a search to replace Exxon,” he told reporters when asked about the talks between Rosneft and Chinese firms on their possible participation in Rosneft’s offshore Arctic projects.

Rosneft has suspended drilling in Arctic Kara Sea in 2014 after Exxon withdrew from the project because of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.