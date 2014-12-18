FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft seeks 250 bln roubles from state fund - report
December 18, 2014 / 6:22 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft seeks 250 bln roubles from state fund - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft has asked for up to 250 billion roubles ($4 billion) from the National Wealth Fund to finance its four projects, Interfax news agency cited an economy ministry official as saying on Thursday.

The Deputy Energy Minister Nikolai Podguzov was also quoted as saying that a project to produce liquefied natural gas, Yamal LNG, may get state support of 150 billion roubles in the first quarter.

Yamal LNG shareholders and Russia’s Novatek, France’s Total and China’s CNPC.

$1 = 61.3190 roubles Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans

