Rosneft signs $80bln 25-year gas deal with Inter RAO-source
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Rosneft signs $80bln 25-year gas deal with Inter RAO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian state oil company Rosneft has signed an $80 billion 25-year contract with Inter RAO to supply the state-owned electricity company with gas from 2016, a source close to Rosneft said.

The contract would mean that Rosneft would replace independent gas producer Novatek as the main supplier to Inter RAO, depriving Novatek of a customer that accounts for 30 percent of its sales, Kommersant daily newspaper reported citing sources.

InterRao was not immediately available for comment. Rosneft and Novatek declined comment.

