Rosneft challenges Gazprom's monopoly on Russian pipeline gas exports-sources
March 7, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Rosneft challenges Gazprom's monopoly on Russian pipeline gas exports-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude oil producer Rosneft has challenged the monopoly of Gazprom on gas exports via pipelines, two company sources said on Friday, in a deepening of a battle for influence between the two state companies.

Sources said Rosneft wanted access to Gazprom’s Sila Sibiri (Power of Siberia) pipeline designed to carry 38 billion cubic metres of gas a year to China. Gazprom has yet to sign the final deal with China.

“It is unfair that the pipeline is designated only for one company,” one source said.

Gazprom declined to comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

