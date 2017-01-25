FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 7 months ago

Putin says Russian business of Glencore, Qatar, Intesa to be successful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told trading giant Glencore, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and Italian bank Intesa that their business in Russia would be successful after they took part in the privatisation of a stake in Rosneft.

"I want to thank you for your trust, for your decision, want to express confidence that your business in Russia will be developing and developing successfully," Putin told a meeting with the investors. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Polina Devitt)

