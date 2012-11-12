FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft hires Morgan Stanley veterans as Sechin advisers
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 12, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Rosneft hires Morgan Stanley veterans as Sechin advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Rosneft has appointed a team of Morgan Stanley veterans led by former co-president Walid Chammah as advisers to Rosneft President Igor Sechin, the Russian national oil company said on Monday.

Two top executives from Morgan Stanley’s Moscow office, Rair Simonyan and Elena Titova, have also been appointed to advise Sechin, who is carrying out a series of international exploration deals and a $55 billion takeover of BP’s Russian joint venture, TNK-BP.

Titova will also become president of a Rosneft-owned bank, the Russian Regional Development Bank, and Chammah and Simonyan will join its board, the statement said.

Chammah and Simonyan told Reuters in separate embargoed interviews that the advisers would develop an energy trading platform as part of a mandate to create a new financial institution out of Rosneft’s scattered financial assets.

“Clearly tighter regulation (of derivatives trade) is an opportunity for a new entrant into the trading business,” Chammah said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.