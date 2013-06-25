FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft mulls buying Bashneft from Sistema -report
June 25, 2013 / 5:17 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Rosneft mulls buying Bashneft from Sistema -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Rosneft, the state-owned Russian crude producer, is considering buying mid-sized oil producer Bashneft from conglomerate Sistema, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Rosneft, the world’s biggest listed crude producer, has assessed the value of Bashneft, but not made an official offer, Vedomosti said, citing sources close to Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema.

Rosneft declined to comment. Bashneft was not available for comment.

Rosneft paid $55 billion in cash and stock for TNK-BP earlier this year, and its possible moves to acquire more assets have long been rumoured in the market.

Tightening state control over Russia’s vast oil and gas sector have worried some observers, who say that the Kremlin’s increasing role in the economy weakens competition.

Last week Sistema signed a deal to sell its 49 percent stake in oil firm Russneft for $1.2 billion.

