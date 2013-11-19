UPDATE 1-Rosneft sees stable oil output growth

* Rosneft expects oil output growth at 1 pct a year in 2014-2017

* Annual growth seen accelerating to 3-4 pct after 2017

By Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer, expects its oil output growth to be stable in coming years, in line with the country’s overall target, thanks to the commissioning of new fields, analysts said after meeting the company’s executives on Tuesday.

Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, grabbed a share of more than 40 percent in Russia’s oil production, the world’s largest, thanks to its $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian TNK-BP in March.

Rosneft sees its annual oil output growth at around 1 percent in 2014 through 2017, accelerating to between 3 and 4 percent after then, analysts Alexander Burgansky and Roman Odarich of Moscow-based brokerage Otkritie said in a note.

They also said Rosneft’s key strategic objective is to maintain steady production at its core fields such as Yugansk and Samotlor.

“Some production growth is expected at its Volga-Urals assets, existing operations in East Siberia (Taas-Yuriakh) and selected parts of West Siberia,” they added.

Another analyst, not at Otkritie, confirmed the figures.

Russia aims to keep its oil production, a key source of state revenues, at no less than 10 million barrels per day (bpd) this decade.

Rosneft expects to pump 207 million tonnes of oil (or 4.2 million bpd) in 2013.

“The Rosneft forecasts are in line with overall expectations in Russia’s oil industry. The company aims to increase its efficiency in exploration thanks to traditional methods, such as 3-D seismic and horizontal drilling,” Sberbank CIB analyst Valery Nesterov, who also attended the meeting, said.

Rosneft wants to triple its oil supplies to energy-hungry China from 300,000 bpd currently. Analysts said Rosneft didn’t discuss its China plans on Tuesday.