Rosneft reports surprise Q2 loss, hit by oil price fall, tax
August 1, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

Rosneft reports surprise Q2 loss, hit by oil price fall, tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 - Russia’s Rosneft reported an unexpected net loss of 8 billion roubles ($247.24 million) for the second quarter of 2012 on Wednesday, citing volatile oil and rouble markets and a high tax bill for a result that lagged analyst expectations for a 26.6 billion rouble profit.

Russia’s largest oil producer had a net profit of about 78 billion roubles a year earlier, when it reported in dollars to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. It switched to International Financial Reporting Standards this year.

Rosneft reported revenues of 718 billion roubles, lagging a consensus forecast of 729 billion roubles in a Reuters poll. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were reported at 89 billion roubles, short of expectations of 115 billion roubles. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Megan Davies)

