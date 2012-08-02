FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Rosneft sees return to profit in Q3 after surprise loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil company, state-owned Rosneft, expects to return to profit in the current quarter after a surprise loss in the second quarter attributed to volatile oil, currency markets and high taxes, Vice President Dmitry Avdeyev said.

Rosneft showed an 8 billion rouble ($247.24 million) loss for the three months to June 30 compared to average analysts expectations for a 26.6 billion rouble net profit.

“We expect a profit, an a significant one, in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. The second quarter was neither good nor bad,” Avdeyev, a former Morgan Stanley banker recently appointed as chief of finance at the Russian oil company, told Reuters.

$1 = 32.3572 Russian roubles Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Katya Golubkova

