Feasibility study for Rosneft/Exxon Russia LNG plant seen by mid-2017-Ifax

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - A feasibility study for a liquefied natural gas plant in Sakhalin, designed by Russia's Rosneft and USA's ExxonMobil, should be ready by the middle of 2017, Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing Rosneft materials.

International sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukrainian crisis as well as infrastructure bottlenecks and uncertainty over gas reserves have hampered the implementation of the project.

Rosneft signed an agreement with ExxonMobil in 2013, aiming to start LNG production on the Pacific Ocean island of Sakhalin from 2018. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)