Russia's Rosneft plans to redeem bridge loans of $14 bln in Dec 2014-Feb 2015
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft plans to redeem bridge loans of $14 bln in Dec 2014-Feb 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft plans to redeem around $14 billion in bridge loans in December 2014-February 2015, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told a conference call on Wednesday.

According to a Rosneft presentation, the company plans to repay $10.2 billion in loans in the fourth quarter of 2014 and $19.5 billion next year.

Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer, is under Western sanctions which limit its ability to borrow on international capital markets. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

