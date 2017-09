MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft said on Thursday, together with U.S. partner ExxonMobil, it won three blocks in the fifth license round in Mozambique.

Rosneft and Exxon were awarded three contract areas: A5-B in the Angoche Basin as well as Z5-C and Z5-D in the Zambezi Delta. Exxon is expected to be an operator for exploration and development projects in Mozambique, Rosneft added. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)