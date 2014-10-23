FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft CEO sees share price at no less than $8.12 at possible stake sale
October 23, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft CEO sees share price at no less than $8.12 at possible stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said he sees share price at no less than $8.12 per share at possible stake sale by the state, Russian agencies reported on Thursday.

“The shares will be worth as much as other shareholders had paid for them during similar deals - $8.12 (per share),” TASS agency quoted Sechin as saying.

Rosneft shares traded at 224.3 roubles ($5.4 dollar) on Thursday. The Russian government owns 69.5 percent in Rosneft and had planned to cut its stake by 19.5 percent.

1 US dollar = 41.6580 Russian rouble Reporting and writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

