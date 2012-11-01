Rosneft says signs 25-year Inter Rao gas deal

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian state oil company Rosneft said on Thursday it signed a 25-year deal to supply state power company Inter RAO with natural gas.

The contract to supply up to 875 billion cubic meters of gas would be worth $80 billion based on the wholesale regulated price for natural gas for 2011, according to Reuters calculations.

It will run for 25 years from 2016. The oil giant will replace Novatek as Inter RAO’s main supplier.