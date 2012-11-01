FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rosneft says signs 25-year Inter Rao gas deal
November 1, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Rosneft says signs 25-year Inter Rao gas deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian state oil company Rosneft said on Thursday it signed a 25-year deal to supply state power company Inter RAO with natural gas.

The contract to supply up to 875 billion cubic meters of gas would be worth $80 billion based on the wholesale regulated price for natural gas for 2011, according to Reuters calculations.

It will run for 25 years from 2016. The oil giant will replace Novatek as Inter RAO’s main supplier.

Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Megan Davies

