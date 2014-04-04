FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft says starts surveys in Arctic JV with Exxon
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft says starts surveys in Arctic JV with Exxon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said on Friday it had started geophysical surveys in the eastern Arctic, advancing work with ExxonMobil despite Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Rosneft, which is not on the list of those sanctioned so far, said airplanes with special equipment would survey all six areas the two companies agreed to jointly explore, with a total area of 440,000 square metres due to assessed by the end of 2014.

The survey is required to establish the subsurface structure. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

