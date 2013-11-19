FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Rosneft sees oil output growing at 3-4 pct after 2017
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 19, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Rosneft sees oil output growing at 3-4 pct after 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Moves brackets in 4th para to make clear production figure is annual not daily)

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer, sees its annual oil output growth at around 1 percent in 2014-2017, which will accelerate to 3-4 percent after 2017 thanks to new fields, analysts said after meeting the company’s executives.

Otkritie analysts Alexander Burgansky and Roman Odarich also said in a note that Rosneft’s key strategic objective is to maintain flat production at its core brownfields such as Yugansk and Samotlor.

“Some production growth is expected at its Volga-Urals assets, existing operations in East Siberia (Taas-Yuriakh) and selected parts of West Siberia,” they added. One more analyst apart from Otkritie confirmed the figures.

Rosneft, which became the world’s top listed oil producer by production after buying TNK-BP for $55 billion earlier this year, expects to pump 207 million tonnes (4.2 million barrels of oil per day) in 2013. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk,; Editing by Jason Bush and Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.