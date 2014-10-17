Rosneft says projects economically viable even if oil price slips further

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft, the world’s biggest listed oil producer by output, said on Friday the fall in oil prices was not critical for the company and it saw “no reason for concern”.

“The company’s projects remain economically viable at prices much lower than current levels,” Rosneft said in emailed comments.

Brent has lost more than 20 percent of its value since June and was dragged down earlier in the week by signals from key OPEC members that the group was unlikely to intervene. It is now trading at $85.84 per barrel. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)