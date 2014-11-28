Rosneft's Sechin sees 2015 oil prices averaging $70-75 per barrel

SOCHI, Russia, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft expects global oil prices to average $70-75 per barrel over 2015, Chief Executive Igor Sechin told reporters on Friday.

Brent crude oil steadied below $73 a barrel on Friday after hitting a fresh four-year low following OPEC’s decision not to cut output.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Friday he was confident the oil market would find its balance by the middle of next year. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)