Russia's Rosneft boosts output target - VP

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s top crude oil producer, Rosneft, raised its output growth target for 2012 to 2 percent from 1 percent, for an additional 1.2 million tonnes, or about 24,000 barrels per day, Vice President Dmitry Avdeyev told a conference call on Thursday.

Output was slightly down at 2.62 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the second quarter due to a slump in gas production, when the company reported a surprise loss. Crude production was up slightly, however. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin)