MOSCOW, April 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneftegaz holding has chosen a legal advisor for selling a state-controlled stake of the country’s top oil producer Rosneft, local news agencies cited Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Friday.

State-owned Rosneftegaz controls 69.5 percent of Rosneft's shares.