Russian finmin: Rosneft stake to be privatised worth about $9.9 bln - CNBC

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with CNBC the government’s current estimate of the value of the 19.5 percent stake in oil producer Rosneft that it plans to privatise is around 650 billion roubles ($9.9 billion).

“We have plans to sell 19.5 percent of the shares in Rosneft. Our current estimate of this stock is roughly 650 billion roubles,” Siluanov said in the interview broadcast on Friday.

He added that Russia hoped the privatisation of the Rosneft stake could take place in the second half of the year. ($1 = 66.0100 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)