FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian finmin: Rosneft stake to be privatised worth about $9.9 bln - CNBC
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Russian finmin: Rosneft stake to be privatised worth about $9.9 bln - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with CNBC the government’s current estimate of the value of the 19.5 percent stake in oil producer Rosneft that it plans to privatise is around 650 billion roubles ($9.9 billion).

“We have plans to sell 19.5 percent of the shares in Rosneft. Our current estimate of this stock is roughly 650 billion roubles,” Siluanov said in the interview broadcast on Friday.

He added that Russia hoped the privatisation of the Rosneft stake could take place in the second half of the year. ($1 = 66.0100 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.