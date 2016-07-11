FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian govt prefers direct stake sale in Rosneft to investors - RIA
July 11, 2016

Russian govt prefers direct stake sale in Rosneft to investors - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - The government has dropped the idea of selling a stake in Russia's top oil firm Rosneft on the market and prefers its direct sale to strategic investors, RIA news agency quoted Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov as saying on Monday.

The government has sold a stake in diamond producer Alrosa , and the plan now is to sell oil company Bashneft next, while Rosneft may be privatised in the autumn, RIA also quoted Shuvalov as saying. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)

