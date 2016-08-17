FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Rosneftegas should make Rosneft privatisation recommendations by Sept. 1 - RIA
August 17, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Rosneftegas should make Rosneft privatisation recommendations by Sept. 1 - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - State-controlled Rosneftegas, which owns 69.5 percent of Russia's Rosneft , should present by Sept. 1 names of potential candidates to participate in Rosneft's privatisation, RIA news agency reported, citing the economy ministry.

The agency also reported that the economy ministry said that Rosneftegas should also propose its recommendations on the terms, price and the size of the planned stake sale.

Earlier on Wednesday, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said that privatisation of Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer, is a key priority for the government. . (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova)

