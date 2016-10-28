FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian govt to order sale of 19.5 pct Rosneft stake early next week - source
October 28, 2016 / 9:45 AM / in a year

Russian govt to order sale of 19.5 pct Rosneft stake early next week - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s government plans to issue an order to proceed with the privatisation of a 19.5 percent stake in state oil firm Rosneft early next week, a government source told reporters on Friday.

The source said the budget should receive proceeds from the sale by Dec. 31, with funds coming via dividends from state energy holding Rosneftegaz, a Rosneft shareholder.

“In case we are not on time, we will have to simply take funds from Rosneft. They have cash,” the source added. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)

