Russia's Bashkortostan region unlikely to sell 25 pct stake in Bashneft -govt source
MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russia's Bashkortostan region is unlikely to sell its 25 percent stake in Bashneft to oil major Rosneft, a Russian government source said on Friday.
MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's government plans to issue an order to proceed with the privatisation of a 19.5 percent stake in state oil firm Rosneft early next week, a government source told reporters on Friday.
The source said the budget should receive proceeds from the sale by Dec. 31, with funds coming via dividends from state energy holding Rosneftegaz, a Rosneft shareholder.
"In case we are not on time, we will have to simply take funds from Rosneft. They have cash," the source added. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russia's Bashkortostan region is unlikely to sell its 25 percent stake in Bashneft to oil major Rosneft, a Russian government source said on Friday.
* Shares down 4.4 pct (Adds detail, share price reaction, analyst)
* Middle East export growth to China about half of overall rise