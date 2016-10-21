FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Investor search for Rosneft ongoing, Rosneft may buy part -EconMin
October 21, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

Investor search for Rosneft ongoing, Rosneft may buy part -EconMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Search for potential investors for a 19.5-percent stake in Rosneft that the government plans to privatise this year is ongoing, Russia's economy ministry said on Friday, adding the state-run oil firm could buy some of its own shares.

"Even if there is a buyback (by Rosneft), we will expect a further sell-off of these shares to an investor at the most suitable point of time," Oksana Tarasenko, a ministry official, said in emailed comments.

She said Rosneft's value had increased after it bought a 50.1-percent stake in Bashneft, adding that "the budget should receive quite a substantial amount (of funds) from the (Rosneft privatisation) deal." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

