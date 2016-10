MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday that the privatisation process of Russian oil giant Rosneft was close to a completion.

Russia hopes to raise around 700 billion roubles ($11.2 billion) from the sale of a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft this year. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)