Rosneft says new supply contract with Glencore includes oil and oil products

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft has all resources needed to fulfil its new long term contract with commodities trader Glencore, Rosneft told Reuters on Friday, adding that the contract includes oil and oil products supply.

The size of the contract has been determined based on Rosneft's current contract liabilities and its production plans, the company added.

The contract is part of the deal, in which Glencore and Qatar agreed to buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft from the Russian state. (reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)