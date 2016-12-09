BRIEF-Borregaard: Florida lignin investment approved
* Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials have decided to go ahead with investment project in Florida
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian oil giant Rosneft has all resources needed to fulfil its new long term contract with commodities trader Glencore, Rosneft told Reuters on Friday, adding that the contract includes oil and oil products supply.
The size of the contract has been determined based on Rosneft's current contract liabilities and its production plans, the company added.
The contract is part of the deal, in which Glencore and Qatar agreed to buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft from the Russian state. (reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Dec 9 Asian shares edged down on Friday but were on track for weekly gains, while the euro became more settled after the volatility seen in the wake of the European Central Bank's decision to trim the size of its asset purchase program while also extending it for longer than many analysts had expected.
