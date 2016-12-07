FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Kremlin says Glencore, Qatari fund to buy 19.5 pct stake in Rosneft
December 7, 2016

Kremlin says Glencore, Qatari fund to buy 19.5 pct stake in Rosneft

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Commodities trader and mining group Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund are together buying a 19.5-percent stake in state-controlled Russian oil company Rosneft, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Russia will receive 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) from the deal and will prepare a scheme for foreign currency conversion to avoid financial market volatility, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters. ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

