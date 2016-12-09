FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian PM says orders govt to work on increasing Rosneft dividends
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 9, 2016 / 2:35 PM / in 10 months

Russian PM says orders govt to work on increasing Rosneft dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OULU, Finland, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that he had ordered the government to work on increasing Rosneft’s dividend payments.

For its 2015 results Rosneft paid 35 percent of its net profit according to international accounting standards.

Medvedev also said on Friday that after Glencore and Qatar had agreed to buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft, Russia had completed its privatisation plans for 2016 in full. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.