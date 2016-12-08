BRIEF-Cenovus's 2017 capital spending to be between $1.2 bln-$1.4 bln
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus also intends to hold line on total per-barrel oil operating costs in 2017
LONDON Dec 8 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is expected to provide the bulk of non-recourse funds to commodities trader Glencore to help it finance the purchase of a stake in the Kremlin oil major Rosneft, two sources familiar with the transaction said.
Russia said on Wednesday it had sold a stake in Rosneft for 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to Qatar and Glencore.
Glencore said it would finance part of the deal by putting up 300 million euros of its own equity, with the rest financed by banks and by the Qatari sovereign fund, the Qatar Investment Authority. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Karin Strohecker)
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus also intends to hold line on total per-barrel oil operating costs in 2017
LONDON, Dec 8 Biometric technology firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has slashed its revenue forecast for this year after overestimating demand for its touch sensors in smartphones, sending its share price down by over 10 percent.
ZURICH, Dec 8 Telekom Austria Group said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a controlling stake in Croatian communications and computing group Metronet Telekomunikacije, which last year generated revenues of around 28 million euros ($30.2 million).