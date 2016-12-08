Kremlin says Rosneft deal with Qatar, Glencore purely commercial

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that a deal for Russian oil major Rosneft to sell a stake to Qatar and commodities trader Glencore was purely commercial and not political.

Asked if any agreements on Syria were part of the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: "This transaction was purely commercial. There were and there aren't any political aspects here."

The Kremlin was not involved in preparatory work on the deal, which was handled personally by Rosneft chief Igor Sechin and his team, Peskov said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Jack Stubbs/Andrew Osborn)