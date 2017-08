MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Rosneft is making sure that its activity is legally sound, Kremlin said on Friday, commenting on the U.S. government intention to check if sanctions where violated by the decision of Qatar and Glencore to buy a stake in the Russian oil giant.

"It is a normal thing that the deal is a subject to someone's checks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a media conference call. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)