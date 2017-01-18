FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VTB says helped Rosneft manage forex ops for share sale - Interfax
January 18, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 7 months ago

VTB says helped Rosneft manage forex ops for share sale - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned lender VTB helped in the privatisation of a 19.5 percent stake in oil firm Rosneft by ensuring foreign currency operations were carried out without causing market volatility, Interfax news agency quoted a VTB executive as saying.

"As regards the participation of VTB in the Rosneft privatisation, we were the organising bank on the deal from the company's side," Interfax quoted VTB first deputy president Yuri Soloviev as saying.

"We, as a bank, helped the company carry out currency operations in such a way that it did not have any influence on the market."

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe

