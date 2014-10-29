FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft says 9-month net profit at 261 bln rbls
October 29, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft says 9-month net profit at 261 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Rosneft, Russia’s biggest oil producer, said on Wednesday it had posted 261 billion roubles ($6 billion) in nine months net profit.

It added that net profit before losses from foreign currencies reached 411 billion roubles. Rosneft added that its revenues in nine months stood at 4.2 trillion roubles.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were at 869 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 42.8250 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

